MOVES-JPMorgan names insider Cox as consumer banking CFO - memo

Dec 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has tapped insider Bori Cox to be the chief financial officer of its consumer & community banking (CCB) unit, replacing Sarah Youngwood who left earlier to take the top finance job at UBS Group AG UBSG.S.

The appointment, announced in a memo on Tuesday, said Cox will be reporting to Marianne Lake and Jenn Piepszak, co-heads of the CCB unit.

Cox has been the finance head for J.P. Morgan Wealth Management for the past two years, where she helped scale up the business.

She joined the bank more than 10 years ago, after having held key roles at Wall Street peers Citigroup Inc C.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N, the memo said.

Earlier this month, Zurich-based UBS recruited Youngwood as its group chief financial officer, making a rare female appointment in the highest echelons of European banking.

