MOVES-JPMorgan investment banking chief Hernandez to retire in 2023

Oct 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said on Monday that Carlos Hernandez, its executive chair of investment and corporate banking, will retire at the end of the first quarter next year.

Hernandez, 61, is a 36-year veteran of the company and has helped grow several segments of JPMorgan including its treasury services, investor services and global equities business, according to an internal memo that was confirmed by a company spokesperson.

He will work closely with Jim Casey and Viswas Raghavan, co-heads of global investment banking, to ensure a smooth transition, according to the memo.

