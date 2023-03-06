MOVES-JPMorgan hires tech veteran Alves to run infrastructure

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has hired Darrin Alves from e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O as chief information officer for its global technology infrastructure group, according to a bank memo.

Alves, a more than three-decade tech veteran, will report to Lori Beer, JPMorgan's global chief information officer, according to the memo seen by Reuters on Monday. At Amazon, Alves built and operated ecommerce platforms for consumers. He previously worked at eBay, Microsoft and Walmart.

In September, Beer told Reuters the bank planned to hire about 2,000 engineers globally despite a worsening economy.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

