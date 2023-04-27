News & Insights

World Markets
JPM

MOVES-JPMorgan bolsters Mideast debt capital markets team

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 27, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - JP Morgan JPM.N has hired Ishita Kohli to join its Middle East and North Africa debt capital markets team in Dubai, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed on Thursday.

The move was earlier reported by fixed-income news service IFR. IFR also reported JPM is relocating DCM banker Arseniy Loboyko from London to Dubai, which the spokesperson also confirmed.

Kohli was a DCM banker at Citi in Dubai for nearly 10 years and Loboyko has worked for JPMorgan for over eight years, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

The moves come amid a marked pick-up in bond sales from the Gulf this year after issuance plummeted in 2022 due to volatility.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.