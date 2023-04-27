MOVES-JPMorgan bolsters Mideast debt capital markets team

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - JP Morgan JPM.N has hired Ishita Kohli to join its Middle East and North Africa debt capital markets team in Dubai, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed on Thursday.

The move was earlier reported by fixed-income news service IFR. IFR also reported JPM is relocating DCM banker Arseniy Loboyko from London to Dubai, which the spokesperson also confirmed.

Kohli was a DCM banker at Citi in Dubai for nearly 10 years and Loboyko has worked for JPMorgan for over eight years, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

The moves come amid a marked pick-up in bond sales from the Gulf this year after issuance plummeted in 2022 due to volatility.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba)

