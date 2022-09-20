US Markets
JPM

MOVES-JPMorgan appoints new Singapore senior country officer

Contributor
Kane Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Investment bank JPMorgan has appointed Wai Mei Hong, its current head of corporate banking for Singapore and ASEAN, as senior country officer for Singapore, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan JPM.N has appointed Wai Mei Hong, its current head of corporate banking for Singapore and ASEAN, as senior country officer for Singapore, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hong will succeed Edmund Lee in the role from Oct 1 and report to Sudhir Goel, the bank's chief executive officer for Southeast Asia and head of Asia sales and marketing.

Hong will play an essential role in facilitating client engagement across lines of business and drive local governance and controls, among other things, according to the memo.

She will continue her existing role, reporting to the bank's head of Asia-Pacific corporate banking, Oliver Brinkmann.

Based in Singapore, Hong has been with JPMorgan for more than 15 years. Prior to that, she held roles at ABN ARMO.

Lee, who is leaving the role after nine years, will become the bank's vice chair of Asia-Pacific, reporting to JPMorgan's Asia-Pacific chief executive, Filippo Gori, the memo showed.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((kane.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +85228436590; Reuters Messaging: kane.wu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular