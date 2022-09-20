MOVES-JPMorgan appoints new Singapore senior country officer

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan JPM.N has appointed Wai Mei Hong, its current head of corporate banking for Singapore and ASEAN, as senior country officer for Singapore, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hong will succeed Edmund Lee in the role from Oct 1 and report to Sudhir Goel, the bank's chief executive officer for Southeast Asia and head of Asia sales and marketing.

Hong will play an essential role in facilitating client engagement across lines of business and drive local governance and controls, among other things, according to the memo.

She will continue her existing role, reporting to the bank's head of Asia-Pacific corporate banking, Oliver Brinkmann.

Based in Singapore, Hong has been with JPMorgan for more than 15 years. Prior to that, she held roles at ABN ARMO.

Lee, who is leaving the role after nine years, will become the bank's vice chair of Asia-Pacific, reporting to JPMorgan's Asia-Pacific chief executive, Filippo Gori, the memo showed.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo.

