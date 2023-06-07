MOVES-Jefferies hires top Bank of America software banker -sources

By Milana Vinn

June 7 (Reuters) - Jefferies JEF.N has hired top Bank of America software investment banker Ron Eliasek as part of the bank's efforts to boost its U.S. dealmaking franchise, according to people familiar with the matter.

Eliasek, who served as global chair of technology, media and telecommunications and global co-head of software investment banking at Bank of America, resigned from the bank earlier this week, said the sources, who requested anonymity.

Jefferies and Bank of America declined to comment.

Eliasek's hiring will further boost the investment banking unit of Jefferies, after the bank recently hired several top dealmakers from rivals, including John Miller, Kurt Kohlmeyer and Richard Siegel from Barclays.

