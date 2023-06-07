News & Insights

US Markets
JEF

MOVES-Jefferies hires top Bank of America software banker - sources

June 07, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Milana Vinn for Reuters ->

By Milana Vinn

June 7 (Reuters) - Jefferies JEF.N has hired top Bank of America software investment banker Ron Eliasek as part of the bank's efforts to boost its U.S. dealmaking franchise, according to people familiar with the matter.

Eliasek, who served as global co-head of software investment banking at Bank of America, resigned from the bank earlier this week, the sources said, requesting anonymity.

Jefferies and Bank of America declined to comment.

Eliasek's hire will further boost the investment banking unit of Jefferies, after the bank recently hired several top dealmakers from rivals, including John Miller, Kurt Kohlmeyer, and Richard Siegel from Barclays.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York)

((Milana.Vinn@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MilanaVinn; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/WhatsApp: +1(347)463-7957))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF
BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.