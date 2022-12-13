US Markets

MOVES-Italy's Equita hires Lazard banker Schiavina

December 13, 2022 — 05:05 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italian boutique investment bank Equita EQUI.MI has hired former Lazard banker Edoardo Schiavina as managing director to strengthen its industrial advisory team, it said on Tuesday.

Schiavina joins Milan-based Equita after a 14-year stint at Lazard where he worked on more than 30 deals for a total value of 25 billion euros ($26 billion).

"Equita's growth in the Industrial sector mirrors expansion in other verticals such as Consumer and Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and is part of the wider group's Equita 2024 strategy to build a leading independent investment banking platform in Italy," it said in a statement.

Equita announced in September it was hiring Rothschild banker Alessandro Fustinoni as managing director to strengthen its FIG team.

"During 2022 we were able to attract several senior professionals with international backgrounds and established careers," Equita head of advisory and co-head of investment banking Carlo Andrea Volpe said.($1 = 0.9494 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Valentina Za)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.