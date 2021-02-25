MOVES - ING appoints Castelnau as global head of sustainability

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - ING has appointed Anne-Sophie Castelnau as global head of sustainability from April 1 after heading up wholesale banking for ING in France.

ING has a strong focus on sustainability and developed the pioneering Terra Approach to help its €600m loan book to meet the Paris Agreement goals to limit global warming by focusing on the nine sectors most responsible for climate change.

The bank also helped to develop PACTA for banks, an open source Paris Agreement Capital Transition Assessment methodology that allows the banking sector to measure corporate lending portfolios with climate scenarios, and gives insight into corporate clients capital expenditure proposals.

In her role as head of ING’s wholesale banking in France, Castelnau had a strong focus on sustainable finance, and has completed more than 25 sustainability deals, including the first sustainability-linked loan in France in 2017.

Castelnau joined ING in France in 2005 and was previously head of corporate lending and client coverage. Prior to joining ING, she worked for Natixis and Credit Industriel et Commercial.

She will succeed Amin Mansour, who was ING’s global head of sustainability on an interim basis.

