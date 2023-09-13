News & Insights

MOVES-HSBC names former Deutsche Bank vet as APAC private banking head

September 13, 2023 — 03:51 am EDT

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - HSBC 0005.HK said on Wednesday it hired former Deutsche Bank veteran Lok Yim as its Asia Pacific head of global private banking, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Yim, who will join HSBC on a designate basis on Nov. 1, succeeds Siew Meng Tan, who is retiring after an almost forty-year career in banking, including the past seven years leading the regional business.

He was most recently chief executive of Deutsche Bank Hong Kong with a 16-year tenure at the German lender. Yim spearheaded the bank's wealth management and international private banking franchises in Asia and Emerging Markets.

Based in Hong Kong, Yim will report to Annabel Spring, HSBC's chief executive of global private banking and wealth, and Kai Zhang, South Asia head of wealth and personal banking.

