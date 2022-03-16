MOVES-HSBC hires Seb Henbest as head of climate transition

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest lender HSBC HSBA.L on Wednesday announced three senior hires including Seb Henbest as group head of climate transition as part of efforts to scale up the team helping clients shift to a low-carbon economy.

HSBC, which finances and advises companies in Asia and other emerging markets, said the hires would work with bankers to make sure their deals align with the bank's wider climate goals, and that more appointments would be made in 2022.

Henbest, previously chief economist at BloombergNEF, had in-depth experience on the energy transition and the routes different regions will take to get to the world's climate goal, and would focus on carbon-intensive sectors, HSBC said.

Also joining as group head of sustainability policy and partnerships is Jenny McInnes, who previously worked at the UK government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Zoe Knight, meanwhile, will relocate to Dubai as group head of the Centre of Sustainable Finance and head of climate change for the Middle East, and focus on client engagement on the energy transition.

Separately on Wednesday, HSBC said from next year it would publish further details about how it is implementing its goals.

Britain's HSBC firms up climate pledge after activist pressure

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Lawrence White)

