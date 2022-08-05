MOVES-HSBC hires Pahwa for South Asia banking business

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - HSBC 0005.HK has appointed Sandeep Pahwa as head of capital financing and investment banking coverage for South Asia, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Pahwa was most recently with Barclays in Singapore where he was vice chairman and head of Southeast Asia investment banking, as well as APAC head of client coverage, the memo said.

He has previously worked at HSBC, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan and will be based in Singapore.

A HSBC spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)

