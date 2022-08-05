MOVES-HSBC hires Pahwa for South Asia banking business

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

HSBC has appointed Sandeep Pahwa as head of capital financing and investment banking coverage for South Asia, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - HSBC 0005.HK has appointed Sandeep Pahwa as head of capital financing and investment banking coverage for South Asia, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Pahwa was most recently with Barclays in Singapore where he was vice chairman and head of Southeast Asia investment banking, as well as APAC head of client coverage, the memo said.

He has previously worked at HSBC, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan and will be based in Singapore.

A HSBC spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters