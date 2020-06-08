MOVES-HSBC Asia-Pacific chief risk officer Jenkins to step down - memo

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L Chief Risk Officer for Asia-Pacific Ed Jenkins will step down from his role at the Asia-focussed lender with effect from July 1 due to family reasons, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Jenkins, who has been with HSBC for more than a decade, took up the current role less than a year ago. He will take a sabbatical after July 1 and plans to return to the bank in October, said the memo.

A spokeswoman for HSBC in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.

Mark McKeown, Jenkins' predecessor and currently the global chief corporate credit officer, and also the head of the wholesale market and credit risk, will return from the UK to Hong Kong and handle his role on an interim basis.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

