MOVES-HSBC appoints Daniel Kim as Asia Pac debt capital markets co-head

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L has appointed Daniel Kim as the co-head of debt capital markets (DCM) for Asia Pacific, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Kim will serve in the role alongside Singapore-based Sean Henderson who is also HSBC's head of debt financing for ASEAN and South Asia, the memo said.

Kim is currently the head of high yield capital markets and commercial banking DCM origination. He manages DCM teams in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines and will remain based in Hong Kong.

An HSBC spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

