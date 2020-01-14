MOVES-Hong Kong commodities broker Bands Financial's Goldwyn resigns

Commodities

Shivani Singh Reuters
Bands Financial's managing director, Jeremy Goldwyn, said he would be leaving the Hong Kong commodities brokerage on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

"I ... firmly believe they are uniquely positioned to benefit from the continued opening up of the Chinese financial sector and the internationalisation of the domestic sector," Goldwyn said in an emailed statement.

Goldwyn, a metals industry veteran with over 35 years of experience, joined Bands Financial in April 2017.

He was previously head of business development, Asia, at London Metal Exchange's ring dealing member Sucden Financial, which he joined in 2004.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

