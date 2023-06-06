MOVES-Hedge fund Cinctive appoints NYC pension exec deputy CIO

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Cinctive Capital Management said on Tuesday it has named Michael Haddad, who previously worked for the New York City Comptroller's Bureau of Asset Management, its deputy chief investment officer.

Under the newly created role, Cinctive's co-CIO Larry Spanski said Haddad's experience in risk management and strategic asset allocation will help the firm as it has expanded into macro and quantitative strategies, beyond stock trading. Last year, Cinctive hired a team to add macro strategies.

Prior to being the deputy CIO and more recently the interim CIO of the Bureau of Asset Management, which oversees a $248 billion portfolio of the New York City Retirement Systems, Haddad has worked for investment firms such as Soros Fund Management and Caxton Associates.

Cinctive, which ended December with $5.4 billion under management, has Rich Schimel and Sapanski as co-CIOs. It has also added six portfolio managers and five analysts since January.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.