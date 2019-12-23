MOVES-Head of global markets resigns at First Abu Dhabi Bank - sources

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The head of global markets at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has resigned, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Mahmood Al Aradi is leaving the United Arab Emirates' largest lender for personal reasons, the sources said.

Al Aradi was with National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) before it was merged with First Gulf Bank to become FAB in 2017.

His resignation follows the departure from FAB of several other senior executives who were previously working at NBAD.

FAB, in response to Reuters questions, confirmed that Mahmood Al Aradi will be leaving the group for his retirement.

Azzam Anani has been appointed as Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Markets at FAB, with effect from January 1st, 2020, FAB said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.