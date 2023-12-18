News & Insights

US Markets
GS

MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Rivera as co-head of Latin America-memo

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 18, 2023 — 02:14 pm EST

Written by Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N named Osmin Rivera as co-head of Latin America to succeed Ricardo Mora, who will retire at the end of the year, according to two separate memos seen by Reuters.

Rivera will run the bank's Latin America business alongside John Greenwood, according to one of the memos.

Mora is retiring after 15 years with the firm, a separate memo showed.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Lananh Nguyen)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.