MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Rivera as co-head of Latin America-memo

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N named Osmin Rivera as co-head of Latin America to succeed Ricardo Mora, who will retire at the end of the year, according to two separate memos seen by Reuters.

Rivera will run the bank's Latin America business alongside John Greenwood, according to one of the memos.

Mora is retiring after 15 years with the firm, a separate memo showed.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Lananh Nguyen)

