MOVES-Goldman Sachs names banker in senior Americas trading role-memo

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has named Benny Adler to lead the bank's trading efforts on public capital market deals in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

As head Americas capital markets distribution, strategy and coordination, Adler replaces Mike Daum who is retiring, the memo said.

Adler has more than 15 years of experience in trading on the capital markets side in areas such as initial public offerings and secondary offerings.

He joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst on the NASDAQ trading desk in 2000 and was named managing director in 2009.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

