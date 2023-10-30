MOVES-Goldman Sachs hires BlackRock executive for unit serving third-party wealth product providers

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' GS.N asset management arm hired Gregory Weiss from BlackRock to lead a business that sells managed accounts and index products to wealth managers.

Weiss joins Goldman Sachs as managing director as head of so-called "wealth customized solutions" for the U.S, according to a internal memo seen by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs clients for these products include large banks' wealth management divisions, independent broker-dealers and registered independent advisors.

Weiss was head of separately managed accounts (SMAs), models and portfolio consulting at BlackRock BLK.N, according to the Goldman memo.The executive has more than 25 years of industry experience, including more than a decade at Merrill Lynch and five years at UBS.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management wants to offer tailored portfolios across both public and private asset classes, said Padi Raphael, head of third party wealth management at the bank.

Weiss will help lead the expansion of Goldman's customized wealthoffering to financial advisers, she said.

SMAs account for a roughly $7 trillion market in the U.S., according to the memo.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.