MOVES-Goldman Sachs' head of partner family office Opoku to leave -memo

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A senior Goldman Sachs GS.N executive, who oversaw the firm's office that managed the wealth of its partners and senior executives, is leaving the company after two decades, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Lisa Opoku, global head of the Goldman Sachs Partner Family Office, oversaw the firm's wealth management offerings for current and retired Goldman Sachs' partners, managing directors and alumni, the memo said.

Bloomberg News reported the departure earlier.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.