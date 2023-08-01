News & Insights

US Markets
GS

MOVES-Goldman Sachs' head of partner family office Opoku to leave -memo

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 01, 2023 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A senior Goldman Sachs GS.N executive, who oversaw the firm's office that managed the wealth of its partners and senior executives, is leaving the company after two decades, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Lisa Opoku, global head of the Goldman Sachs Partner Family Office, oversaw the firm's wealth management offerings for current and retired Goldman Sachs' partners, managing directors and alumni, the memo said.

Bloomberg News reported the departure earlier.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.