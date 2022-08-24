US Markets

MOVES-Goldman Sachs co-head of IB in Brazil Soares leaves- source

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rodolfo Soares, co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs & Co in Brazil, left the bank this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Ricardo Bellissi, co-head of IB, is staying at the bank, while Goldman has yet to decide any changes in structure, the source added. Soares' exit was first reported by newspaper Valor Economico. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

