MOVES-Goldman Sachs' Canute Dalmasse to retire after 21 years - memo

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 13, 2023 — 09:50 pm EDT

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Canute Dalmasse, Goldman Sach's GS.N co-head of Asia Pacific equities distribution and execution, will retire after nearly 21 years with the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Dalmasse joined Goldman Sachs in 2002 as an international sales trader in New York and relocated to Hong Kong in 2006, the memo said.

He was previously the head of Hong Kong equities sales trading and later became the co-head of execution services in the Asia Pacific region.

The memo said he was named managing director in 2009 and appointed in 2016 as a partner, the most senior position in Goldman Sachs.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

