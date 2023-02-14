MOVES-Goldman Sachs Asset Mgmt promotes Haigh, Watson to co-head global fixed income

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has promoted Kay Haigh and Whitney Watson to global co-heads and chief investment officers of fixed income and liquidity solutions, according to an internal memo, seen by Reuters, on Tuesday.

They replace Sam Finkelstein, who will retire at the end of June, after almost 26 years at the Wall Street firm. Finkelstein joined Goldman as an analyst in 1997 and was named managing director in 2005 and partner in 2010.

Haigh joined the investment bank as a managing director in 2019, while Watson has been at the firm since 2005 when she began as an analyst. Both were named partners at Goldman last year.

Finkelstein follows Mike Koester, a senior executive at Goldman Sachs' asset-management arm, who announced his retirement earlier this week, marking the second senior departure at the unit.

Institutional Investor reported the news of Finkelstein's departure earlier.

