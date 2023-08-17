MOVES-Goldman Sachs Asset Management hires Wall Street veteran for infrastructure investing

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management GS.N said on Thursday Teresa Mattamouros, an energy industry veteran with prior stints at major Wall Street firms, will become its managing director in infrastructure investing.

Mattamouros has previously been a managing director at both EQT Partners and SCF Partners, private equity firms with a huge presence in the clean energy industry.

While at oilfield services company Baker Hughes BKR.O, she played a key role in the integration of the company with GE Oil & Gas.

Prior to that, she also held the roles of vice president of investment banking at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley MS.N.

Mattamouros's return comes nearly a month after the bank brought back senior executive Tom Montag to its board.

However, the bank has seen a number of departures in recent months as senior executives leave or retire.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

