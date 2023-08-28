News & Insights

MOVES-Goldman Sachs Asset Management hires managing directors - memo

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 28, 2023 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management GS.N has named Aurin Bhattacharjee and Jamison Hill as managing directors in its sustainable investing division, a memo seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Bhattacharjee previously served as managing director at investment firm DTCP Growth Equity focused on cloud-based enterprise software companies.

Hill joins the Wall Street giant from Base10 Partners, where he led the venture capital firm's investments in growth-stage tech companies.

The appointments come as money managers bulk up their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) credentials as impact-investing gains momentum.

In their new roles, both of them will focus on the bank's 'inclusive growth' investing strategy that seeks to advance commercial opportunities in the education, healthcare and financial services sectors.

Bhattacharjee will lead the education and workforce enablement vertical, while Hill will lead the financial inclusion vertical, the memo said.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

