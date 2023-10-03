News & Insights

MOVES-Goldman Sachs asset and wealth unit's co-head of client solutions group to leave-memo

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 03, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs asset and wealth unit's co-head of client solutions group, Chris Kojima, is leaving at the end of the year after almost 28 years with the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Kojima joins a string of recent departures at the Goldman's asset and wealth arm, including Julian Salisbury, chief investment officer of asset and wealth management, who is joining investment firm Sixth Street.

"I'm looking forward to a long relationship with Goldman Sachs as an alumnus, client, and advocate. " Kojima said in a statement, hinting that he may be joining a firm that does work with Goldman Sachs.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
