MOVES-Goldman Sachs asset and wealth unit's co-head of client solutions group to leave-memo

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs asset and wealth unit's co-head of client solutions group, Chris Kojima, is leaving at the end of the year after almost 28 years with the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Kojima joins a string of recent departures at the Goldman's asset and wealth arm, including Julian Salisbury, chief investment officer of asset and wealth management, who is joining investment firm Sixth Street.

"I'm looking forward to a long relationship with Goldman Sachs as an alumnus, client, and advocate. " Kojima said in a statement, hinting that he may be joining a firm that does work with Goldman Sachs.

