MOVES-Goldman Sachs adds to China leadership team - memo

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N has appointed banker E.G. Morse as a co-head of its China business and to lead the bank's China global markets business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Morse will relocate from Singapore to Shanghai and will serve as a co-head of Goldman Sachs China alongside Wei Cai and Sean Fan, the memo said.

He is currently head of Goldman Sachs Singapore and head of its Asia Pacific Ex-Japan Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Sales business.

Goldman Sachs has appointed James Ellery and Faisal Shamsee to co-head it Singapore business, a separate announcement said.

Ellery will relocate from Hong Kong to Singapore and is currently the head of global currencies and emerging markets in Asia Pacific within the bank's global markets division.

Shamsee is the head of Singapore Engineering and co-head of its core engineering team in Asia Pacific.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by David Evans)

