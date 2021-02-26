MOVES - Germany switches up a gear on sustainable agenda

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - A set of recommendations announced in a report by Germany’s Sustainable Finance Committee on Thursday aims to set the country on a course for a profound transformation, turning the eurozone nation into a leader in sustainability.

Set up around two years ago with a task of advising the government on a sustainable finance strategy, the committee is made up of members of the financial sector, the real economy, academia and civil society.

“Germany has approached the topic in a very holistic manner,” said Gerald Podobnik, CFO of the corporate bank at Deutsche Bank, one of the committee members.

“It is seeing this as a systemic problem that needs everybody in the economy to contribute to the solution. Until two years ago, the country was seen as a latecomer to the party, behind the Nordic countries, behind France. However, they’ve gone from being a laggard to be in the top club, which is a bigger challenge given that it’s an industrial country.”

A sustainable finance “Made in Germany” agenda is at the heart of the report that outlined recommendations focusing on five priorities such as a reliable national and European policy framework that will promote sustainability in the financial sector and the real economy as well as an integrated and forward-looking reporting framework.

This, according to Podobnik, is a key area given that the focus so far has been on qualitative but not quantitative reporting while only larger companies have been required to publish their reporting on sustainability.

“We want to enlarge the scope by lowering the threshold of who has to report while making it proportional,” he said. “It is in their interest to improve their disclosure and we see markets grow when there is transparency and standardisation.”

The report proposes a simple classification system for all financial products with a scale of one to five, similar to the ones assessing the risk of financial products.

It also proposes that companies report on a range of metrics on environmental, social and governance criteria, including categories such as climate change, water management, labour practices, and business ethics, with specific KPIs attached.

“You can have companies in highly polluting industries but they can show a transformation path with these metrics and show incremental change,” said Podobnik. “This is why disclosure is so important. It defines everything. It’s a bit like CET1 ratios and leverage ratios for banks.”

The committee is also keen to focus on the role of the public sector in setting the sustainable agenda, with state-owned institutions having a “role model” function to play, according to Podobnik.

Germany brought a debut green Bund in 2020 and is focused on building a full curve in the format while development bank KfW has also raised billions in green bonds.

The German government is expected to publish its strategy shortly. “We hope it is implemented as quickly and as broadly as possible,” said Podobnik.

(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Ian Edmondson)

((helene.durand@refinitiv.com; +44 (0) 7825860 419, +44 (0) 20 4530 2000))