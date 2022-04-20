Oil

MOVES-Fidelity appoints Warburg China joint venture head to lead fund unit

Contributor
Selena Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

British investment manager Fidelity International said on Wednesday it had hired the former head of a Warburg Pincus joint venture in China to lead its new fund management unit in the world's second-largest economy.

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - British investment manager Fidelity International said on Wednesday it had hired the former head of a Warburg Pincus joint venture in China to lead its new fund management unit in the world's second-largest economy.

Helen Huang, most recently the chief executive officer of Hwabao WP Fund Management, 49% owned by U.S.-based private equity major Warburg Pincus, has been appointed as Fidelity International's managing director in China, the fund manager said in a statement.

Fidelity International got preliminary approval from Chinese regulators last August to establish a wholly foreign-owned fund management company in China, as a handful of global asset managers make a foray into the local market via such set up.

Reuters reported in March that Huang was in late-stage talks to join the U.S. manager.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular