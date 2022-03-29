MOVES-Ex-PetroChina head crude trader joins Aramco Trading in London - sources

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Aramco Trading Company (ATC), the trading arm of state oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, has hired Zhang Yufeng, a former senior trader from PetroChina International, to trade in London, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Zhang joined ATC London about a week ago as one of the senior crude oil traders, they said.

ATC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company started the London office in 2019 as part of its expansion in international trading.

Zhang was formerly the head of crude trading at PetroChina International Singapore, a unit of Chinese oil giant PetroChina 601857.SS.

The team under Zhang has made waves in Asia's crude markets, including through the biggest-ever purchase during S&P Global Platts' Market on Close (MoC) process in 2015 that saw China's two largest state trading companies pitted against one other.

