MOVES-Eni names former UBS's Rigby as new investor relations head

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said on Monday it had appointed Jon Rigby as head of investor relations and strategic analysis.

"Jon Rigby has extensive professional experience in capital markets and the energy sector built over many years handling research and transactions," Eni said in a statement.

Rigby was previously managing director at UBS UBSG.S where he was responsible for European and U.S integrated oil and gas coverage.

