News & Insights

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Silvia Guerrini CFO for Italy

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 02, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DB) DBKGn.DE has appointed Silvia Guerrini as new Chief Financial Officer of its Italian unit, the German bank said in a statement on Monday.

Guerrini will report directly to Roberto Parazzini, DB's Country Officer for Italy, and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region CFO Ben Turnbull. She replaces Serdar Oezkan, who will take on a new role at the bank in Frankfurt.

With 20 years of experience in banking and advisory, Guerrini joined DB last year as Finance Director after a short stint at BNP Paribas Securities Services, a 15-year stretch at consultancy KPMG and lastly as the person in charge of preparing the financial statements for the Finance area of Italian state-owned bad loan manager Amco.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.