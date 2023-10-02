MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Silvia Guerrini CFO for Italy

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DB) DBKGn.DE has appointed Silvia Guerrini as new Chief Financial Officer of its Italian unit, the German bank said in a statement on Monday.

Guerrini will report directly to Roberto Parazzini, DB's Country Officer for Italy, and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region CFO Ben Turnbull. She replaces Serdar Oezkan, who will take on a new role at the bank in Frankfurt.

With 20 years of experience in banking and advisory, Guerrini joined DB last year as Finance Director after a short stint at BNP Paribas Securities Services, a 15-year stretch at consultancy KPMG and lastly as the person in charge of preparing the financial statements for the Finance area of Italian state-owned bad loan manager Amco.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

