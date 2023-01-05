MOVES-Deutsche Bank names ex-Morgan Stanley executive Heaney as U.S. chairman

Updates with predecessor, CEO comment

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE appointed Michael Heaney, a retired Morgan Stanley MS.N executive, as chairman of its U.S. arm, the German bank said on Thursday.

Heaney had a three-decade career at Morgan Stanley, ultimately rising to become its global co-head of fixed income sales and trading while serving on its management committee.

The executive also chaired the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee and was lead independent director at TP ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker.

The change is effective immediately. Heaney succeeds Ed Kangas, who had been in the role since 2016.

“Michael’s extensive experience and expertise in fixed income and risk management will be an enormous benefit as we navigate a volatile economic and financial market environment," Christian Sewing, Deutsche Bank's chief executive, said in the statement.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Lananh.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 696 4829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.