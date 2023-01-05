US Markets
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names ex-Morgan Stanley executive Heaney as U.S. chairman

January 05, 2023 — 02:30 pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE appointed Michael Heaney, a retired Morgan Stanley MS.N executive, as chairman of its U.S. arm, the German bank said on Thursday.

Heaney had a three-decade career at Morgan Stanley, ultimately rising to become its global co-head of fixed income sales and trading while serving on its management committee.

The executive also chaired the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee and was lead independent director at TP ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen Editing by Chris Reese)

