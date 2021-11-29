MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints Saloshni Pillay as new South Africa head

By Emma Rumney

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Monday it had appointed Saloshni Pillay as the bank's chief country officer for South Africa, where it is looking to become a top government bond dealer and grow other business lines.

Pillay, whose appointment is effective Feb. 1, will lead the bank's efforts to build back up in the country after Deutsche closed several divisions in 2018 as part of a global restructuring aimed at restoring the German lender's profitability.

She has over 20 years of banking experience, Deutsche said, most recently at leading lender Absa ABGJ.J where she headed sales and structuring for its global markets unit. Pillay takes over from Muneer Ismail.

"I am confident her leadership will energise and significantly grow our franchise in the country," Deutsche's Esra Turk, head of institutional client group for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a statement.

Turk added that Deutsche's operations in South Africa were a key pillar of its global emerging markets strategy.

In an interview with Reuters in October, Deutsche executives told Reuters that the bank wanted to restore its position as a top 3 South African primary dealer, and scale new lending products by more than 100% in the country over the short- to medium-term, including repos for financial firms and money market loans for multinationals.

Deutsche also saw an opportunity to grow its advisory services and financing for renewable energy there, Johannes Engel, chief operating officer, told Reuters during that interview.

Ismail, Deutsche's former country head for South Africa, had been hired as CEO of HSBC's HSBA.L South African unit, HSBC said on Monday.

Chris Davies, HSBC's deputy CEO Continental Europe, said Ismail's track record and deep experience in the country would bring great benefits for clients and strengthen HSBC's position in key market segments.

