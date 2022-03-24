US Markets
KO

MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints Ahlersmeyer to U.S. building products research unit - memo

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Deutsche Bank AG has hired Joe Ahlersmeyer as vice-president of the U.S. building products research unit within the bank's company research group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

March 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE has hired Joe Ahlersmeyer as vice-president of the U.S. building products research unit within the bank's company research group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Ahlersmeyer was most recently a senior equity research associate at Evercore ISI, a role he held since 2019, according to the memo. Prior to that, he worked as an investor relations manager for Coca-Cola Co KO.N.

Ahlersmeyer will join Deutsche in mid-April and will be reporting to Matthew Barnard, head of U.S. equity research at the German bank.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular