MOVES-Credit Suisse's Australian investment banking co-head Scasserra departs

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's CSGN.S co-head of Australian investment banking and capital markets Angelo Scasserra is leaving the company, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed on Thursday.

Scasserra, who has been with the bank for 18 years, had informed the staff of his decision earlier in the day.

He held the current position for nearly three years and previously was the head of real estate investment banking for Australia, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dragi Ristevski is Credit Suisse's other co-head for investment banking and capital markets in Australia.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

