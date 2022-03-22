MOVES-Credit Suisse to build up new wealth team in Frankfurt

Adds context

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has appointed Sven Stephan to build up and lead a new team of wealth management advisers in Frankfurt, serving ultra-wealthy clients in Germany who were previously advised out of Switzerland.

The bank aims to employ six Frankfurt-based relationship managers catering to ultra-wealthy clients by year-end, a source familiar with its plans said, expanding that number to 10 by 2025, as Credit Suisse looks to double revenues generated off wealthy and entrepreneurial clients in Germany over the next five years.

"Credit Suisse is expanding its Wealth Management business in Germany, with a focus on Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) and entrepreneurial clients as well as sophisticated family offices," the Swiss bank said in a statement.

Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2021, Stephan led HSBC's private banking team in Germany.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

