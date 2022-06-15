MOVES-Credit Suisse shuffles Asia Pac banking team -memo

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has announced a reshuffle of its top Asian investment banking team following the promotion of Edwin Low to regional chief executive, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

Zeth Hung will become the vice chairman of Asia Pacific (APAC) investment banking and capital markets (IBCM), it said.

Kuan Ern Tan and Joe Lai have been appointed as new co-heads of the APAC IBCM team, in the roles previously filled by Hung and Low.

Tan will remain based in Singapore and Lai in Hong Kong, the memo said.

In April, Credit Suisse said Low would replace veteran banker Helman Sitohang as the APAC chief executive. Rehan Anwer is to become chief executive for southeast Asia, along with his current job as head of IBCM for the region.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

