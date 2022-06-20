MOVES-Credit Suisse promotes APAC ECM syndicate bankers - memo

US Markets
Credit Suisse has appointed Felicity Chan and Adrian Lee as co-heads of the bank's Asia Pacific Equity Capital Markets (ECM) syndicate business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The pair will report to Felipe Portillo, global head of ECM Risk, and Joe Lai and Kuan Ern Tan, the co-heads of Investment Banking and Capital Markets for the region.

The appointments come after Sunil Dhupelia left Credit Suisse last week to join JPMorgan JPM.N to be its co-head of ECM for Asia, ex-Japan. .

Chan will focus on Southeast Asia and India, as well as Australia where she will partner with Tim Usasz, Head of Australia ECM Syndicate, while Lee will concentrate on North Asia, the memo said.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson.

