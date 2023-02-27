MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Greater China wealth management banker Andy Kuo

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S has hired Andy Kuo to join its wealth management business, the bank said on Tuesday.

Kuo joins Credit Suisse as a director, Greater China Singapore Market, based in Singapore, the lender said in a statement.

He was previously with UBS Taipei where he advised ultra high net worth clients and their families on wealth management.

"With one of the most diversified private wealth management footprints on the ground, Credit Suisse remains an attractive employer in Asia and we will continue to recruit experienced talents in this region that will support our strategic transformation," said Keng Cheong Lock, Market Group Head for Greater China, Singapore and Japan International, Wealth Management for Asia Pacific.

Credit Suisse has been hit with a staff exodus, following a string of scandals which have included losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos in 2021.

The bank is carving out its investment banking division to recreate CS First Boston as part of a major overhaul aimed at restoring its profitability.

Credit Suisse earlier this month reported its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.