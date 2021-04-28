US Markets

MOVES-Commodities firm Hartree Partners hires two Tauber Oil traders

Liz Hampton Reuters
Commodities trading firm Hartree Partners has hired Kavan Mehta and Bobby Combs, both vice presidents for Tauber Oil Co's carbon black feedstocks team, a source close to the matter said.

The moves come after Robert Goldsworthy, previously Tauber Oil's vice president of crude oil marketing, joined Hartree last month.

Combs and Mehta started this week, the source said, and will trade carbon black feedstocks, a heavy hydrocarbon mixture typically used to make carbon black for automobile tires.

Hartree Partners is a global energy and commodities firm privately held by its management and Oaktree Capital Management LP.

Tauber and Hartree could not immediately be reached for comment.

