MOVES-Citigroup promotes Stephen Randall to global head of liquidity management

Imani Moise Reuters
Citigroup Inc said on Thursday it promoted Stephen Randall to lead liquidity management services globally, putting the 24-year company veteran in charge of managing more than half of the mega-bank's deposit base.

Randall, who was most recently head of regional treasury, will begin his new role next month, Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions Naveed Sultan said in a memo.

Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, had $1.2 trillion in deposits as of the end of June.

