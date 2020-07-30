MOVES-Citigroup promotes Stephen Randall to global head of liquidity management

By Imani Moise

July 30 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Thursday it promoted Stephen Randall to lead liquidity management services globally, putting the 24-year company veteran in charge of managing more than half of the mega-bank's deposit base.

Randall, who was most recently head of regional treasury, will begin his new role next month, Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions Naveed Sultan said in a memo.

Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, had $1.2 trillion in deposits as of the end of June.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Imani.Moise@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6335;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.