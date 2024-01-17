News & Insights

US Markets
C

MOVES-Citigroup equities execs leaving as reorganization continues, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 17, 2024 — 06:49 pm EST

Written by Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

By Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Three senior executives are leaving Citigroup's C.N equity-trading division, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the company undergoes a sweeping reorganization.

The executives are Tim Gately, head of U.S. equities sales; Thomas Lynch, global head of prime services sales; and Matt Brady, America's head of Delta One sales, the sources said.

Citi declined to comment. The executives did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Citi expects to cut as many as 20,000 jobs over the next two years, the bank said last week, after it swung to a $1.8 billion loss in the fourth quarter. Revenue in the stock trading division rose 9% to $819 million in the quarter, but fell 9% in 2023 from a year earlier.

More organizational changes will be announced next week, CEO Jane Fraser told staff in an earlier memo.

An industry website, eFinancialCareers, reported the departures on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Richard Chang)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Mob: +1-646-2397968; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.