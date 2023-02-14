US Markets
C

MOVES - Citi names Dutt head of markets for CEEMEA

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 14, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOVES - Citi names Dutt head of markets for CEEMEA

LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Jaya Dutt to head of markets for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dutt joined Citi in 2003 and was most recently global head of risk management solutions for corporate sales and solutions. She succeeds Richard Aby, who was appointed head of Latin America markets in late 2022.

Citi said Dutt will be tasked with monetising its local market network and strengthening connectivity within CEEMEA markets and with its institutional clients group and risk and control, according to a memo to staff announcing the appointment, seen by IFR.

(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Philip Wright)

((@IFRsteves; steven.slater@lseg.com; 07990 565436))

Story Id: 3749574

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.