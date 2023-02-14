MOVES - Citi names Dutt head of markets for CEEMEA

LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Jaya Dutt to head of markets for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dutt joined Citi in 2003 and was most recently global head of risk management solutions for corporate sales and solutions. She succeeds Richard Aby, who was appointed head of Latin America markets in late 2022.

Citi said Dutt will be tasked with monetising its local market network and strengthening connectivity within CEEMEA markets and with its institutional clients group and risk and control, according to a memo to staff announcing the appointment, seen by IFR.

(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Philip Wright)

