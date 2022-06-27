MOVES-Citi hires Deutsche Bank veteran Frowein to bolster EMEA team
By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup
Patrick Frowein, a 26-year veteran who previously worked at
UBS
The appointment comes as Citi is battling for investment
banking dominance in Europe where it competes with other Wall
Street banks including Goldman Sachs
Frowein used to head the investment banking coverage and
advisory business in Europe at Deutsche Bank and was recently
appointed global chairman of the same unit. His clients network,
primarily focused on large companies in Germany, Austria and
Switzerland, includes the likes of Siemens
In his new role, he will sit on various BCMA management committees and will report to Citi's EMEA BCMA boss Ignacio Gutiérrez-Orrantia. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CITI INVESTMENT BANKING/MOVES (PIX)
