MOVES-Citi Greater China ECM head Bruce Wu retiring by year-end - memo

November 06, 2023 — 10:07 pm EST

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup's C.N Greater China head of equity capital markets (ECM) Bruce Wu is retiring from the bank at the end of the year after serving in the role for over a decade, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Wu, who is a veteran investment banker with nearly three decades at Citi, has offered to help with any transition through the end of 2023, the memo showed.

Wu started at Salomon Brothers' investment banking division in New York before moving to ECM, according to the memo.

He has taken on diverse roles in the U.S, Japan and Asia Pacific including having led origination for North American healthcare and tech corporates in New York to being the co-head of ECM at Nikko Citi, the memo showed.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

