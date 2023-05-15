News & Insights

MOVES-Citi appoints Sharad Mohan as Singapore's head of international personal bank

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

May 15, 2023 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Citi C.N has appointed Sharad Mohan as its head of international personal bank, Singapore, the banking group said on Tuesday.

Mohan, who was most recently head of retail banking for Citi India, will be responsible for the strategic direction and performance of Citi's offshore wealth management business serving affluent and high-net worth individuals primarily domiciled across the region, Citi said.

The appointment comes at a time when Singapore has been benefiting from strong inflows from wealthy people amid global economic uncertainty because of the city-state's status as a financial safe haven.

