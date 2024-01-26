MOVES- Canada Infrastructure Bank chairperson Vrooman to leave

News & Insights

January 26, 2024

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tamara Vrooman will step down as the chairperson of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) effective Jan. 27, a statement from the country's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities said on Friday, ending a three-year stint.

Board member Jane Bird has been appointed as the interim chair until a replacement is named.

Vrooman, who was appointed in 2021, is credited with expanding CIB's portfolio significantly to reach over 50 investment commitments.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, CIB - a federal Crown corporation- has committed $10.1 billion of its capital to 51 projects, and attracted $9.9 billion in private and institutional investment.

